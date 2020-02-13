Ohio

Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Correctional Facility

The inmates escaped through a window at some point Monday night or Tuesday morning, officials said

empty prison cell
Getty Images, File

Five inmates broke out of a first-floor window earlier this week to escape from an Ohio correctional facility, Canton police said.

The escape from the Stark Regional Community Corrections Center, which is in Louisville just east of Canton, occurred between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Canton police report.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Tokyo Olympics 39 mins ago

Tokyo, IOC Officials Reiterate That the Olympics Are on

immigration 2 hours ago

Judge Orders Immigration Detention Hotline, Removed After Netflix Mention, Restored

Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc fled through the window, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported.

The Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is a "community-based adult correctional facility," according to its website.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Ohioinmates
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us