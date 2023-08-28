Animals and Wildlife

Firefighters help two deer stuck in fence in Southern California

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two deer found themselves in a difficult situation when they got stuck in a fence in Westlake Village on Sunday. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department came to their rescue and began helping them. 

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out. 

They looked frightened and frantically tried to free their back legs from the rails. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A video posted to social media shows firefighters safely removing one of the deer, which took off running.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeWestlake Village
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us