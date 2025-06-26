space

Fireball seen shooting across the sky in Southeast U.S. may be from meteor

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said satellite-based lightning detection showed "a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border" just before noon.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

A possible meteorite was spotted shooting through the sky in the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said there were "many reports of a fireball" across the region just before noon.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“It is not certain, but the satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border, over Gasbury, VA,” between 11:51 to 11:56 a.m., the weather service said.

Videos shared on social media showed the fireball shoot down into a wooded area in South Carolina.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kathryn Farr shared video of her car’s dashcam as she was driving south on Interstate 85 toward Anderson, South Carolina, around 12:25 p.m.

“Not something you see everyday,” she wrote on Facebook.

Indiana Dec 10, 2024

WATCH:  Cameras capture a celestial display moving across the sky in Indiana

Astronomy Aug 10, 2023

Perseid meteor shower lights up night skies across the world

Another view from Andrew Corley Road in Lexington, South Carolina, showed the suspected meteorite burning bright white with an orange flame tail before fizzling into a wooded area.

The Newton County sheriff’s office in Georgia said it was notified by the National Weather Service that the fireball was likely a meteor, “and they believe more could possibly be on the way.”

“At this time, we do not have any information on where the meteor may have landed,” the sheriff’s office said, noting the fireball was reported by residents in and around Covington.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

space
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us