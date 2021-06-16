Fire Tears Through Water Slide at Popular NJ Amusement Park

What to Know Authorities were trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a water slide at an amusement park in New Jersey.

Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon was not open for the season when the fire broke out Tuesday on the High Anxiety raft water slide.

No one was injured and the park still plans to reopen for the season this weekend.

Authorities were trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a water slide at an amusement park in New Jersey.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon was not open for the season when the fire broke out Tuesday on the High Anxiety raft water slide.

Flames and smoke rose from the attraction as firefighters arrived at the scene.

No one was injured and the park still plans to reopen for the season this weekend.

“First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries. We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire," said park spokesperson Brian Lowe. "While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned this Saturday, June 19."