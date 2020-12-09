WEST VIRGINIA

4 Injured After Chemical Plant Explosion in West Virginia

A shelter-in-place directive was lifted early Wednesday after emergency personnel cleared the area

A screenshot from drone footage of the chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, on Dec. 8, 2020.
Aaron Spencer

A West Virginia chemical plant erupted into flames after an explosion Tuesday night, leading to a 2-mile shelter in place order for area residents, NBC News reports.

The blast at the Chemours plant left four people injured including two plant workers, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in an email to NBC News.

A shelter-in-place directive was lifted early Wednesday after emergency personnel cleared the area, the commission said. County officials announced school closings for Wednesday.

Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The plant is along the Kanawha River in eastern Kanawha County.

