From beach towels to pickleball sets: Dunkin' unveils new summer-inspired merch

It looks like Dunkin' is joining in on the pickleball craze that's sweeping America as part of its new lineup of summer-inspired merch.

The Massachusetts-based chain best known for its coffee and donuts is offering a $59 pickleball set, an inflatable donut pool for $58, a Dunkin' Iced beach towel "inspired by the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher" for $38, a beach tote and cupholder for $45, orange and pink crop tops for $22 apiece, and an oversized pocket T-shirt for $30.

"However you choose to chill, this merch drop is not to be missed!" Dunkin' said in a press release. "And just like summer, it won’t last long."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All of the above items can be purchased at Dunkin's online store, ShopDunkin.com, for a limited time. Quantities are limited.