dunkin'

From beach towels to pickleball sets: Dunkin' unveils new summer-inspired merch

Just in case you've got an extra $59 burning a hole in your pocket

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin'

It looks like Dunkin' is joining in on the pickleball craze that's sweeping America as part of its new lineup of summer-inspired merch.

The Massachusetts-based chain best known for its coffee and donuts is offering a $59 pickleball set, an inflatable donut pool for $58, a Dunkin' Iced beach towel "inspired by the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher" for $38, a beach tote and cupholder for $45, orange and pink crop tops for $22 apiece, and an oversized pocket T-shirt for $30.

"However you choose to chill, this merch drop is not to be missed!" Dunkin' said in a press release. "And just like summer, it won’t last long."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All of the above items can be purchased at Dunkin's online store, ShopDunkin.com, for a limited time. Quantities are limited.

More Dunkin' stories

Food & Drink Jun 21

Dunkin' brings back fan-favorite drink, introduces brand-new food item

Dunkin' Mar 22

Like It or Not, Dunkin' Is Getting Into the Taco Business

This article tagged under:

dunkin'
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us