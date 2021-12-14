Austin

Feds Say Texas Car Dealer Hired Hitmen to Kill Mistress and Blackmailer

Eric Charles Maund, whose family runs Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships in Austin, paid an ex-Israeli soldier and two ex-Marines $750,000 to do the hit, a federal indictment says

A Texas auto magnate has been indicted on charges that he paid a purported former Israeli soldier and two ex-Marines $750,000 to kidnap and kill a former mistress and her boyfriend, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The man, Eric Charles Maund, whose family runs Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships in and around Austin, is alleged to have hired the trio to rub out Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, in March 2020, police and prosecutors said.

Lanway had threatened to expose Maund’s “relationship” with Williams, the indictment says.

Maund, who is 46 and married, and the three other people have all been charged in a three-count indictment with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, prosecutors said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

