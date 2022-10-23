FAA

Feds Probe Death of Skydiver Found Near New Jersey Airport

Getty Images

State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.

State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Alexandria Field Airport in Hunterdon County.

Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the company involved or release other details.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had been notified and was investigating.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency’s investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents “typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FAANew Jerseyskydiving
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us