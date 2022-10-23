Feds Probe Death of Skydiver Found Near New Jersey Airport

State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.

State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Alexandria Field Airport in Hunterdon County.

Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the company involved or release other details.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had been notified and was investigating.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency’s investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents “typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”