air travel

Feds Aim to Reduce Lines of Planes Waiting to Take Off

NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Planes line-up to take a turn onto the center runway for take-off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. The plane at center left, an Alaska Airlines Q400 turboprop airplane, is the same model of aircraft stolen from the airport by an airline ground agent on Friday, which later crashed into crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound, killing the man.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.

It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.

NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

gabby petito 3 hours ago

‘Turn Yourself In:' Gabby Petito Family Issues Plea as Brian Laundrie Parents Deny Escape Rumors

US Economy 5 hours ago

Here's What the Debt Limit Standoff Means for You

The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.

U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.

The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

air travelFederal Aviation AdministrationDallas-Fort Worth International AirportCharlotte Douglas International Airport
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us