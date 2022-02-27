FedEx, UPS Suspend Shipments to Russia and Ukraine

Citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. announced on Sunday that they were suspending shipments to Russia, further isolating Russia's economy from the rest of the world.

Both U.S.-based shipping giants halted inbound and outbound services to Ukraine on Feb. 24 until further notice and have additionally imposed restrictions on deliveries to destinations in Russia.

"Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers," UPS stated in a service alert on its website. "UPS continues to closely monitor the situation and will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so."

FedEx also announced that they are "monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, including temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound service to Russia until further notice."

