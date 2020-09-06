SOUTHERN INDIANA

8 Missing Kids Found in Indiana in Federal ‘Operation Homecoming'

Federal authorities say eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Southern District of Indiana says the children are between 6 to 17 years old in what's been called “Operation Homecoming."

One adult was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, possession of weapons and intimidation. Federal authorities say the children are “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.”

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Jacob Blake 21 hours ago

Jacob Blake Speaks Out for First Time Since Police Shooting

Novak Djokovic 3 hours ago

Djokovic Out of US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Further details about the children or the circumstances were not released.  

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SOUTHERN INDIANAIndiana
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us