Federal Judge Orders Ex-Proud Boys Leader to Be Detained Until Jan. 6 trial

Releasing Enrique Tarrio before his trial would not reasonably ensure the safety of the community, the judge wrote

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ordered that the former national chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys organization remain held until his trial after his arrest and indictment in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Releasing Enrique Tarrio before his trial would not reasonably ensure the safety of the community, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly of Washington, D.C., wrote in a ruling, denying Tarrio’s request for release awaiting trial. He ordered that Tarrio be held at a federal detention center in Miami. Tarrio was arrested in Florida in March.

Kelly said the charges were "very serious," involving an "alleged conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the Electoral College vote and thus to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, one of our Nation’s crown jewels."

