Donald Trump

Federal judge dismisses Trump documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon made her decision on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Trump is resurfacing on the campaign trail after laying low for days while a firestorm enveloped his rival President Joe Biden, who is fending off calls from within his own party to step aside for a younger Democratic nominee.
Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the charges on Monday on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon granted a motion from Tump to dismiss the case. 

She wrote that the appointment violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is
convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural
cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of
constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law," she wrote.

