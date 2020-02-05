vaping

Federal Flavor Ban Goes Into Effect Thursday, But Many Flavored Vape Products Will Still Be Available

"Kids have moved on" to other nicotine vapes that will remain on the market

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A nationwide ban on many flavored e-cigarette products goes into effect Thursday, but teenagers will still have access to nicotine vapes, experts say.

The ban covers a number of kid-friendly flavorings, such as mint and fruit, though menthol and tobacco flavorings will remain legal, NBC News reports. However, the ban only applies to specific types of devices: cartridge or pre-filled pod devices, like the ones made popular by Juul. All other devices will be left on the market.

But limiting access to Juul, which stopped selling all non-menthol and tobacco flavored pods in November, is unlikely to have much of an effect on teens already addicted to nicotine.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

