FDA Plans to Authorize Updated Covid Boosters Around Labor Day, Sources Say

The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign

Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign.

Both Pfizer's and Moderna's reformulated shots target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants in addition to the original coronavirus strain in a single shot. BA.5 is responsible for nearly 90% of all new Covid cases in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

On Thursday, the CDC released adjusted guidelines for the public, dropping some social distancing and quarantine recommendations but still encouraging masking and testing if exposed to COVID-19.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us