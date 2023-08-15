North Carolina

Father charged with shooting and killing driver who allegedly hit and killed 17-year-old son

Chad Woods allegedly shot and killed Jeffrey McKay after McKay struck and killed Woods’ 17-year-old son with his truck right in front of him.

By Julianne McShane | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Carolina man is facing a second-degree murder charge after shooting and killing a driver who struck and killed his son early Monday, authorities said.

Chad Woods, 41, was arrested at his home in Timberlake — a community about 21 miles north of Durham — after he allegedly shot and killed Jeffrey McKay, 39, after McKay allegedly struck and killed Woods' 17-year-old son, Sgt. Kevin Morris of the Person County Sheriff’s Department told NBC News.

McKay struck the teen with his Ram pickup truck shortly after 6 a.m. on Dink Ashley Road, according to Morris. McKay then called 911 and told police he had struck the unidentified teenager, who emergency medical personnel later pronounced dead at the scene, Morris said.

More details on the circumstances of the collision were not immediately available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Soon after the fatal collision, Woods allegedly shot and killed McKay then took his truck and drove it to his residence less than a mile away, leaving his son's dead body on the road, according to Morris.

Woods is also facing a larceny of a motor vehicle charge for allegedly stealing McKay's truck, Morris said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

North CarolinaCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us