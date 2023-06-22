Father and 6-year-old son killed after lightning strike in Texas

A 6-year-old has died after he and his father were struck by lightning while holding hands in Temple, Texas, according to a funeral home taking care of his services.

Grayson Lee Boggs had been picked up by his father, Matthew Boggs, after he was dropped off by a school bus on May 15 when his dad was struck by lightning and the current passed through both him and Grayson, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

The father was pronounced dead following the lightning strike while Grayson spent a month in the hospital trying to recover from his injuries, but ended up passing away on June 16.

"Grayson was a huge part of the church and loved his church family unconditionally," according to his obituary. "He would shake all the men's hands and hug the ladies before service. He loved his donuts and was the biggest helper".

The National Weather Service reported an average of 20 people die each year from lightning strikes, with hundreds more injured. Those injured can live with lifelong neurological complications, the NWS said.