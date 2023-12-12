Fashion brand Zara pulls ad accused of Gaza insensitivity, says it regrets ‘misunderstanding'

Fashion brand Zara pulled an advertising campaign and said it regrets any misunderstanding after online commenters said the imagery evoked the heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The company said the campaign, which featured rubble and a mannequin wrapped in white plastic, was intended to showcase "craftmade garments in an artistic context."

Its statement continued to provoke an intense reaction online, with more than 38,000 comments on its Instagram post within two hours.

Following several days of fierce criticism across social media platforms Instagram, X and TikTok, the company said it was removing its campaign, titled "The Jacket."

Pictures posted online featured a model holding a mannequin seemingly wrapped in white plastic, fragments of plasterboard, a roughly-painted crooked wooden box, rubble and statues, while some Zara stores used similar imagery.

"The campaign, that was conceived in July and photographed in September, presents a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context," Zara said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

An Instagram post featuring the statement generated more than 38,000 comments within two hours of being posted Tuesday. While some welcomed the move, many continued to accuse the brand of insensitivity and a major marketing misstep.

The Israeli military's bombing of the Gaza Strip in its campaign to eliminate Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre has flattened neighborhoods and killed more than 18,000 Palestinians, health authorities there say. The Hamas terror attack in southern Israel killed approximately 1,200 people and saw more than 240 taken hostage.

Zara's retraction highlights the intense sensitivities around posting online amid the war.

In early November, British food and clothing chain M&S apologized for an Instagram video showing green, white and red paper hats burning in a fire, part of a campaign recorded in August with the theme of ditching Christmas traditions.

Online commenters argued the hats reflected the colors of the Palestinian flag. M&S apologized "for any unintentional hurt caused."

Zara's Spanish owner Iniditex reports nine-month results Wednesday.