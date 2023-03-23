Capitol Riot

Far-Right Extremist Riley Williams Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Storming Capitol on Jan. 6

In delivering the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Riley Williams' actions “utterly reprehensible”

Riley Williams, seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years in prison.
U.S. Attorney's Office

A far-right extremist who was "obsessed" with white nationalist Nick Fuentes was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and directing a mob toward the office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where another rioter stole a laptop.

Williams, federal prosecutors argued at trial in November, "led an army" up a set of stairs toward Pelosi's office and was present when rioters swiped the laptop that the California Democrat kept in her conference room and used for “all her Zoom meetings."

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
