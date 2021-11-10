Massachusetts

Family Sues After Loved One's Corpse Falls Out of Casket

The family of a Lawrence resident who died in March 2019 allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit, The Eagle-Tribune reported

casket
Getty Images

A Massachusetts family whose loved one’s casket fell open as it was being lowered into a grave, causing the body to fall out, has sued the funeral home and the cemetery.

The family of Andrew Serrano, a resident of Lawrence who died in March 2019, allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed last Wednesday in Essex Superior Court, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the funeral handled by the Perez Funeral Home at city-owned Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence on April 5, 2019, “one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” according to the suit.

The “corpse fell out of the casket” in full view of “horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical,” the suit said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

food banks 13 hours ago

US Food Banks Struggle to Feed Hungry Amid Surging Prices

Kyle Rittenhouse 2 hours ago

Rittenhouse: ‘I Didn't Do Anything Wrong. I Defended Myself'

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the funeral home and the city.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslawsuitLawrenceEssex Superior Court
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us