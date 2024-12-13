Hawaii

Family of missing Hawaii woman offers to return GoFundMe donations 

Hannah Kobayashi’s family has stopped donations after she was reported to be found safe. 

By Sahana Patel

After receiving nearly $50,000 in donations to find Hannah Kobayashi, her family announced Wednesday they have turned donations off and will honor any claim for a refund following her appearance.

The 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who was reported missing in Los Angeles in November was found in Mexico, according to her family. 

Her sister created a GoFundMe to fund search efforts for Kobayashi.

But, with Kobayashi’s reappearance, the family says they will reimburse anyone who submits a claim by Dec.18. 

Kobayashi was last seen in Los Angeles when her family first reported her as missing on Nov. 11.

The following day, Kobayashi was seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near San Ysidro, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

While searching for his daughter, Ryan Kobayashi was found dead in an apparent suicide near LAX, said LAPD.

Authorities later declared Kobayashi a “voluntary missing person” after reviewing surveillance video of her crossing the border with her luggage, prompting her family to release a statement explaining Kobayashi’s reappearance. 

