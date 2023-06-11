montecito heights

Cuteness overload: Adorable Coyote family caught on video playing outside California home

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A family of coyotes was spotted outside a home in Montecito Heights early Saturday morning. 

A home security camera caught the moment the mother coyote waited out on the driveway of the home. 

Soon a few of the pups begin to show up on camera, then even more rush out to join the mother and their siblings. 

At least six pups are seen in the video running around and playing until they follow behind their mother into the night. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The homeowner believes the mother coyote and her babies may have built a den at the bottom of his home. 

This article tagged under:

montecito heightsCaliforniaAnimal Stories
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us