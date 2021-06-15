NJ School Denies Requests to ‘Save a Seat' at Graduation for Teen Who Died by Suicide

The family and classmates of a New Jersey teen who died by suicide last year want his high school to honor him at the graduation ceremony with an empty chair, but the school has denied their request.

After struggling for more than two years with depression, Jordan Falco died by suicide on April 29, 2020, just a week shy of his 17th birthday. The Falco family was finally able to have a celebration of their son Jordan’s life just a few weeks ago after not being allowed to hold a large gathering due to the pandemic.

"We had switched medications a few weeks before he ended his life, Could that have been a part of it? We’ll never know," his mother, Dana Falco, said.

Jordan played in the Northern Valley Demarest High School marching band and was a promising math student. He has been a student in the town starting in kindergarten through his death junior year, but now he won't even be included in the Class of ‘21 yearbook, his mother said.

So the family purchased a yearbook ad to tell his friends and classmates that Jordan loved them all. His mother says Jordan's greatest legacy is summed up in this quote on his memorial bench: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

The Falcos have asked Northern Valley Demarest to honor Jordan’s life with an empty chair at graduation next Monday and his name being read with the rest of his classmates.

So far, the district has denied the request and has responded to many parents with the same email that read, "Your thoughts are felt and appreciated. The passing of Jordan will be recognized by the district. The specifics of which are being coordinated by our district, the family, and with the professional services of counseling agencies."

In a statement to NBC New York, the Superintendent of Schools of Northern Valley Regional High School District said Jordan will be honored in a moment of silence instead of an empty chair.

"We have had two losses that have impacted our community these past two years. We need to follow the guidance of experts in the traumatic loss field and balance and respect the needs of all our 236 graduates," Superintendent James Santana said.

"We feel that a moment of silence is an appropriate way to honor Jordan at the graduation ceremony. It honors Jordan's memory while respecting the emotional well-being of the other students who may be triggered by other types of memorial activities," he added.

Meanwhile, some of Jordan's classmates appear to disagree with the school's decision. One of them had created a petition on Monday night to "save a seat for Jordan" and more than 2,000 have signed it in less than three hours.

"I can’t see anything offensive about it, anything triggering about it, anything glorifying about it. It’s a fact. He’s missing from that class," Jordan's mother added.

The Falco family did get the school to agree to another one of their requests. The high school principal told the family in an email Monday that Jordan’s yearbook will be in the cafeteria on Wednesday, for all of his classmates and friends to sign.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.