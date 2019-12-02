Famed Internet Cat Lil Bub Dies at Age 8

The Indiana feline passed away suddenly in her sleep, the cat's "dude" said

LilBub
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Famed internet cat Lil Bub, whose birth defects made her one of the world's most famous and beloved online felines, died suddenly on Sunday, the furball's "dude" said. She was 8, NBC News reports.

"It's me, Mike — BUB's dude," owner Mike Bridavsky tweeted on Monday. "BUB has departed, she's on her way home."

Bridavsky called his cat "the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

John Lewis 9 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Monsey Stabbing 1 hour ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

"BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep," Bridavsky said in a prepared statement.

"I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves."

Get more at NBC News

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us