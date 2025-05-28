Virginia teen says he shot man who jumped in front of his Tesla and kicked it

The Herndon Police Department said it received a 911 call about a man jumping in and out of the roadway.

It was followed quickly by another call.

“Shortly after the call for service, dispatch updated that there was a shooting,” said Sgt. David Forbach with Herndon police. “Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid care to the victim. The shooter was also on scene, he was taken into custody by officers.”

The Tesla driver, 18-year-old Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba of McLean was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Hann.

According to court documents filed in support of his arrest, the 18-year-old told police “[Hann] kicked the mirror and appeared to reach to his waistband.”

The documents say the driver produced a Glock 27 9mm handgun, chambered a round and fired one shot, striking Hann.

The court documents do not make clear whether there were witnesses who saw some or all of what happened.