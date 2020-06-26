Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump's Trade War Pinched Maine's Lobster Industry; He Falsely Blames Obama

The industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Thursday that it was his predecessor who was responsible for the struggles of Maine's lobster and fishing industries.

After more than three years in office and flagging in the polls against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump positioned himself on Twitter as the industry's champion after signing a memorandum that would direct federal aid dollars to fishermen hurting from the loss of income.

Trump has his facts wrong. It was his trade war with China, which destabilized the industry and cost lobster fishermen big business, that precipitated his administration's bailout, while the industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

States Retreat as Confirmed Virus Cases Hit All-Time High

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Military Funding for Trump Border Wall Construction ‘Unlawful,' Appeals Court Rules

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpBarack ObamaTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us