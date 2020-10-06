Facebook Bans QAnon Across Its Platforms

Facebook said Tuesday that it is banning all QAnon accounts from its platforms, a significant escalation over its previous action and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.

Facebook said the change is an update on the policy it created in August that initially only removed QAnon accounts that discussed violence, which resulted in the termination of 1,500 pages, groups and profiles.

A company spokesperson said the enforcement, which started Tuesday, will “bring to parity what we’ve been doing on other pieces of policy with regard to militarized social movements,” such as militia and terror groups that repeatedly call for violence.

