Explosion Reported at VA Medical Center in Conn.: Police

By NBC Connecticut Staff and The Associated Press

First responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in a maintenance area of the West Haven VA Medical Center that killed two people Friday morning, officials said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement, which was reported by The Associated Press.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement from Wiklie said. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

The governor's office also confirmed the deaths of two people in the incident.

West Haven police said it is an "isolated incident with no threats to the public."

The West Haven VA Medical Center is located at 950 Campbell Avenue.

NBC Connecticut
The campus of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in West Haven.

The West Haven fire marshal is investigating along with detectives from the State Police fire and investigation unit, state police said. The FBI will also be assisting in the investigation, the agency told NBC CT.

State Sen. James Maroney (D-West Haven) offered his condolences to the families of the victims in a statement.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their life in the explosion at the VA today," Maroney said. "I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the first responders who are on hand dealing with the situation as we wait to find out what caused the explosion."

