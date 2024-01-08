Explosion at Fort Worth hotel, 21 injuries reported, missing person located

EXPLOSION IN FORT WORTH An explosion has been reported at the W.T. Waggoner Building in Fort Worth. The building was recently remodeled as the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel.

Part of the building's facade was visibly blown out along 8th Street and into an adjacent parking lot. The explosion is believed to have been caused by natural gas, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Officials confirmed 21 injuries, including one person who was critically injured and four who were seriously injured. The remaining injuries were minor. A two-block area has been evacuated.

An explosion that blew out at least two floors of a high-rise hotel and injured nearly two dozen people in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon is suspected of being caused by a natural gas leak, according to the ATF and Fort Worth Fire Department.

The explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street at about 3:30 p.m. Since that time a two-block area has been blocked off in downtown where the smell of natural gas persists, officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is leading the investigation into the explosion and said while they have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion there was ongoing construction in the building and that the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak. The ATF, who had agents at the scene, agreed.

"There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We're not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion and the fire itself or if that's what caused the explosion. But that's what we're looking at," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Late Monday afternoon, Trojacek said 26 rooms at the hotel were occupied when the explosion occurred. A search of the building was completed at about 5:30 p.m. and no additional victims were found. Trojacek said the stability of the building would be assessed after the search and rescue was complete.

At 6 p.m., Trojacek and MedStar Ambulance's Matt Zavadsky said the number of injured in the blast increased from 11 to 21 and that one person who had been reported missing had been found. Zavadsky said 20 people were either treated at the scene or transported to area hospitals including one person who was in critical condition, four who were in serious condition, and 14 who were in minor condition. One person, officials said, walked into JPS on their own after the explosion.

There have been no fatalities reported.

The restaurant inside the hotel, Musume, said in a statement they were devastated by the explosion but that thankfully they were closed at the time. They said there were no customers present but that three employees who were working inside the restaurant were injured and were in stable condition Monday afternoon being treated at an area hospital.

From Texas Sky Ranger, at least two floors of the building's 8th Street facade were blown out onto the street and into a parking lot on the west side. The explosion appears to have also damaged the sidewalk, exposing the building's lower floors.

A man who was working in a nearby coffee shop told NBC 5 he heard the explosion and initially thought it was a clap of thunder. He said when he went outside he saw debris and white smoke coming from the building.

Adam Woods, a valet worker, said he was walking in the area when another valet worker told him to avoid 8th Street.

"The whole first floor, the Sandman Hotel, right next to the garage where we park our cars … it's like, everything is blown up. People coming out of the building … it was kinda scary. I don't know what to think," Woods said. "I was 3 to 5 seconds from turning down the street. It could have been me. I seen [sic] a lady she was walking down that street as well and she got caught up in it. It's very sad."

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said he has directed staff at downtown county buildings to close for the day, excluding jails and law enforcement. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday afternoon saying he was ready to "immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way."

Atmos Energy is at the hotel working with the fire department to turn off the gas supply. The ATF is at the scene assisting and a spokesperson for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates natural gas pipeline systems in the state) confirmed to NBC 5 that the agency is sending an inspector to the site.

The explosion took place inside the W.T. Waggoner Building, a 20-story tower that sits along 8th Street between Houston and Throckmorton and was built more than 100 years ago. According to the hotel, when the building first opened in 1920 the National Bank of Commerce occupied the lobby and remained there until 1957. On July 10, 1979, the W.T. Waggoner Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in 1985 it underwent restoration to become home to XTO Energy. In 2019, the property was acquired by Northland Properties and remodeled into the 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The CEO of Northland Properties is Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

Fire officials confirmed construction was ongoing at the hotel, but the nature of the construction and whether or not it contributed to the blast has not been determined.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 1-866-322-8667.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.