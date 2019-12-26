Exercise Linked to Lower Risk of 7 Cancers, Study Finds

Exercise is linked to a reduced risk of seven types of cancer, and the more physical activity the better, according to a study published Thursday.

The study, in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, looked at whether meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines had an effect on cancer risk, NBC News reports.

In general, healthy adults are encouraged to engage in 2.5 to 5 hours a week of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking or gardening. Alternatively, up to 2.5 hours of vigorous activity — jogging, running, swimming laps, jumping rope or hiking — are recommended.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

2022 Winter Olympics 4 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 2 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

These "guidelines have largely been based on their impact on chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes," Alpa Patel, senior scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society, said in a statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us