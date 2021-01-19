Donald Trump

Trump Asks Nation to ‘Pray' for Biden Admin, Says MAGA Movement ‘Just Beginning'

President-Elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in on Wednesday

In his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday, President Donald Trump attempted to highlight his administration’s successes amid the backdrop of an impeachment trial for inciting an insurrection while also calling on Americans to "pray" for the new administration.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," Trump said.

He added: "Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning."

