Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says

Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday.

Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin Lee Edwards, who was killed in a shootout with authorities on Nov. 25, made a full-price offer on the two-bedroom house in Saltville, in southwestern Virginia, hours after it was listed in the first week of October.

The 28-year-old asked almost no questions about the home and moved in on Nov. 14, Gordon said.

