Ex-police chief who spread conspiracies about Jan. 6 found guilty in Capitol attack

A former California police chief who called for the execution of Donald Trump's political enemies after the 2020 election and spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 after taking part in the Capitol attack was found guilty of four charges on Thursday.

Alan Hostetter, who was arrested in June 2021, was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Hostetter, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found, possessed a hatchet when he joined the mob that broke police lines, saying he did not believe Hostetter's claim that he didn't have the hatchet on Jan. 6 because it was stolen out of his truck.

President Joe Biden recognized the two year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot Friday by honoring the police officers and election workers targeted by the insurrectionists.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.