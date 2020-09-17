Ex-Model Alleges Trump Sexually Assaulted Her at the 1997 US Open

A former model has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her during an encounter at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York more than 20 years ago, NBC News reports.

Amy Dorris told The Guardian newspaper in an interview published Thursday that Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her body outside the bathroom in Trump’s VIP box at the open on Sept. 5, 1997. Dorris was 24 at the time and Trump was 51.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," said Dorris.

Lawyers for the president emphatically denied the allegations and suggested they were politically motivated, The Guardian reports. NBC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

