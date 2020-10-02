New Jersey

Ex-Chaplain at Catholic School Accused of Allowing Students to Bully, Smoke Pot

Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, faces criminal charges for engaging in “a pattern of behavior” that threatened the welfare of six students, prosecutors said.

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, allowed students to consume marijuana products in his office and tried to entice them to go off campus with him, according to a statement Thursday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
  • He also enlisted club members to harass a former member so severely that he would quit school, prosecutors said.
  • He had been placed on leave in January following allegations of misconduct. His lawyer, Vincent Sanzone Jr., said DiStefano is innocent.

A former chaplain at a Roman Catholic prep school in northern New Jersey faces criminal charges for engaging in “a pattern of behavior” that threatened the welfare of six students, prosecutors said.

Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, allowed students to consume marijuana products in his office and tried to entice them to go off campus with him, according to a statement Thursday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. He had been placed on leave in January following allegations of misconduct.

DiStefano is charged with five counts of using a juvenile to commit a crime and six counts of child endangerment.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Official: Next 48 Hours Critical for Trump on Virus Fight

Donald Trump Oct 2

Trump's Hospitalization, Condition After Positive COVID-19 Test: What We Know

His lawyer, Vincent Sanzone Jr., said DiStefano is innocent.

DiStefano is suspected of preying on members of an official school club he led known as the “Knights of Malta.” He made repeated attempts to speak with the students about sex, tried to entice one student to accompany him away from the school alone, and took steps to conceal that activity, including telling the student to delete text messages between them, prosecutors said.

He also enlisted club members to harass a former member so severely that he would quit school, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the prosecutor’s office and the state’s Clergy Abuse Task Force assembled by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseypriestCrime and CourtsSummitCatholic school
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us