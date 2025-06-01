Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation warnings in San Diego County according to a post on X from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Henderson Fire in the Pala area, which began just before 6 p.m. on Friday, is now at 300 acres and 15% contained as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cal Fire website.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

#UPDATE All EVACUATION ORDERS for the #HendersonFire have been changed to EVACUATION WARNINGS.



Existing EVACUATION WARNINGS remain in place.



To see maps of the affected areas, visit: https://t.co/zsKykOfRCk and https://t.co/pEgUAV7pBd.



A Temporary Evacuation Point is… pic.twitter.com/Zq79FLFhF0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 31, 2025

In their update, the Sheriff's Department, shared that the temporary evacuation point is open at the Pala Casino Parking Lot located at 1154 Highway 76, Pala.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In their update, the Sheriff's Department announced that people evacuating due to the wildfire can go to a temporary shelter set up at the Pala Casino parking lot. The address is 1154 Highway 76, in the community of Pala, California.

Meanwhile the Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department shared that all evacuation warnings in Riverside County have been lifted.

Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7 that evacuation warnings in San Diego County will be in place until Sunday morning when the department will reassess.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) an evacuation warning means that residents in the affected area should prepare to leave their homes if they need additional time to evacuate or have pets or livestock, while an evacuation order means that there is an immediate threat and residents must leave immediately.

To learn more about what the orders from the Cal OES mean click here.