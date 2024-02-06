European markets set for higher open despite unclear rate cut outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investor confidence remains robust despite the lack of a clear timetable for interest rate cuts.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Monday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank would likely move at a considerably slower pace on rate cuts than the market expects.

Overnight, China and Hong Kong stocks jumped Tuesday as authorities in the world's second-largest economy took measures to arrest a recent sell-off in its equities, while most Asia-Pacific markets declined.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline overnight following a sell-off spurred by higher bond yields and worries that the Fed may not cut rates as much as Wall Street had hoped.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 7,628, Germany's DAX up 61 points at 16,944, France's CAC up 28 points at 7,608 and Italy's FTSE MIB 95 points higher at 31,157, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from UBS, BP and Spotify. Data releases include euro zone retail sales data for December.

— Holly Ellyatt