European markets set for another upbeat open as positive momentum builds

European markets are set to open in positive territory Wednesday, building on gains seen since the start of the week.

Regional stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 hitting a fresh intraday record high as investors built on upbeat sentiment this week.

Europe's markets have been buoyed by gains in Asia and on Wall Street this week, where investors have been keeping a close eye on tech earnings.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains in Asia as markets in the region rose across the board, while S&P 500 futures edged higher Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 40 points higher at 8,084, Germany's DAX up 60 points at 18,201, France's CAC 20 points higher at 8,130 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 206 points at 34,331, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Orange, Air Liquide, Iberdrola, Roche and Heathrow. Data releases include Germany's Ifo Institute's survey on business conditions and expectations for April.

— Holly Ellyatt