Europe stocks head for higher open as rally continues into December

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open higher Friday after closing out their best month since January amid a global rally in stocks and bonds.

The Stoxx 600 index gained 6.45% in November, according to LSEG data, as equities pivoted from three straight monthly losses.

Major bourses ended on an upbeat note after flash data estimated euro zone inflation has now fallen to 2.4%, down from 2.9% in October and significantly lower than expected.

European Central Bank officials have repeatedly pushed back against investor expectations of rate cuts next year, insisting it is too soon to discuss when they might come.

However, the fresh figures led market watchers to suggest the ECB may need to revise its inflation forecasts and fueled expectations for the first cut to come as soon as April.

Cooling U.S. inflation and signs of continued economic resilience have also sent U.S. stocks and bonds on a tear. Futures now price in a significant chance of five cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

Oil prices were lower Friday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries coalition and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced there would be no formal extension of production cuts. However, Saudi Arabia extended its 1 million barrel per day voluntary cut into the first quarter, and other members announced their own reductions.

European stocks head for higher open

European stocks are heading for a strong start Friday, extending November's positive momentum into the new month.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 looks set to open 42 points higher at 7,487, according to IG data. Germany's DAX is seen opening 60 points higher at 16,293, with France's CAC 40 up by 25 points at 7,338 and Italy's MIB up 125 points at 29,891.

— Jenni Reid

China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in November: Caixin survey

China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in November, according to a survey by Caixin.

The Caixin purchasing managers' index climbed to 50.7 last month from 49.5 in October, as a rise in new orders helped lift factory production.

The November PMI recorded the fastest expansion in three months and beat Reuters poll estimates of 49.8.

"Though modest, the rate of new order growth was the best seen since June, with firms often noting that firmer market conditions had helped to lift sales. However, new work from overseas continued to fall slightly, underscoring a relatively challenging external demand environment," the survey said.

A reading above the 50-point mark signifies growth.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

— Weizhen Tan

Market pricing points to five rate cuts following inflation data

As markets got another signal Thursday that inflation is ebbing, they solidified bets that the Fed is done hiking rates and will be cutting substantially in 2024.

Futures pricing suggested only a minimal chance of rate increases at the Federal Open Market Committee's December and January meetings, according to CME Group data. Moreover, futures pointed to a better-than-even chance that the central bank will cut benchmark rates five times next year, the equivalent of 1.25 percentage points.

The moves followed Thursday morning economic readings showing that core PCE inflation fell to 3.5% and continuing jobless claims rose to a two-year high.

—Jeff Cox