Massachusetts

Ethel Kennedy hospitalized following stroke, family says

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, says his grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, had a stroke last week

Ethel Kennedy in 2017
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, family said Tuesday.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, made the announcement on social media. He said Ethel, his grandmother, has been receiving treatment since her stroke on Thursday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," her grandson wrote in a statement. "She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The former congressman concluded his statement by asking people to keep his grandmother, who is 96, in their thoughts and prayers and to respect the Kennedy family's privacy.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us