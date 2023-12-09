Encino

Same LA gas station sells 2 winning tickets for $395M Mega Millions jackpot

The total jackpot for Friday's drawing is worth about $395 million.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles gas station remarkably sold two winning lottery tickets on the same night, with the lucky tickets worth a total jackpot of almost $400 million.

Mega Millions said in a press release that winning two tickets sold at a Chevron gas station in the Encino neighborhood matched its numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot from Friday’s drawing is worth about $395 million. It is unclear if both tickets were purchased by different parties or the same player.

Owners of the winning ticket have the option of receiving a lump sum cash payment of about $94.3 million or $197.5 million in 30 graduated annual installments. Those figures are estimated before federal taxes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It is unclear how much the Chevron gas station will earn for selling the tickets.

This article tagged under:

Encino
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us