Drunk Man in Ambulance Shoots NYC EMT in Back After Disorderly Bar Call: Cops

An alleged drunk and disoriented man riding in the back of an ambulance is accused of shooting an EMT member in the back en route to a hospital in Staten Island late Wednesday, authorities say.

Crews from Richmond University Medical Center responded to a call of a disorderly person at the Funkey Monkey Lounge on Forest Avenue, later identified as Thomas McCauley, 37, around 8 p.m.

They put him in an ambulance and at some point he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one of the emergency personnel trying to help him, cops say.

McCauley then got out of the ambulance and ran away, but was tackled by an off-duty lieutenant, police said. He is in custody at a local precinct; charges are pending.

Police released a photo of the weapon recovered at the scene.

Below is the weapon that was recovered at the scene of tonight’s shooting. https://t.co/duMJ2E9Zo5 pic.twitter.com/JKaJrJIgO7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 19, 2022

Attorney information for McCauley wasn't immediately known.

The EMT works for Richmond University Medical Center; the hospital said he was in stable condition in the trauma department after being shot in the back.