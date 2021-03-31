New York City

Emmy-Winning Film Designer Missing for 6 Months Found Dead Under Garbage In Queens Home

Evelyn Sakash, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 and was known to be a hoarder, was found by her sister and a cleaning crew lying on her kitchen floor buried under piles of garbage, police said

Evelyn Sakash
NYPD

An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sakash was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash, who lived alone, around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

George Floyd 20 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Ex-Cop Told Onlooker Floyd Was Big, ‘Probably on Something'

Joe Biden 17 hours ago

Biden Announces Huge Infrastructure Plan to ‘Win the Future'

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids,” released in 1990, and 2014′s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.”

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityqueensCollege Point
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us