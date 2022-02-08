Doug Emhoff Whisked Out of DC Event After Reported Bomb Threat



Secret Service agents whisked Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, out of an event Tuesday at a Washington, D.C., high school following an apparent security concern.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him shortly after 2:15 p.m., saying, "We have to go."

Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school also were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, "Evacuate the building."

D.C. police said there was a bomb threat at the school. The nature of the threat was not immediately known.

Spokespeople for Emhoff and Harris did not immediately provide further details on the situation. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about the incident during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she did not have any updates on the matter.