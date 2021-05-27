Biden Administration

Emanuel, Garcetti, Burns Offered Ambassadorships: Sources

Biden is expected to announce the picks in the coming weeks

Photo of Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (center), and Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns (right).
AP

President Joe Biden has decided on his picks for key ambassadors to China, Japan and India, and expects to announce them in the coming weeks, NBC News reported Thursday, citing three administration officials.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan. NBC News reported in February that Biden was considering Emanuel, a former chief of staff in the Obama White House, for the job in Tokyo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been offered the ambassadorship in India. Garcetti, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2013.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Economy 2 hours ago

Biden's Budget Will Include $5 Trillion in New Federal Spending Over the Next Decade

HIPAA 3 hours ago

Can Employers Make Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory?

Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has been offered the job as Biden’s envoy to China.

Burns, a longtime U.S. diplomat, has served under presidents of both parties, and was previously U.S. ambassador to NATO and to Greece, as well as serving as State Department spokesman.

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationEric GarcettiRahm EmanuelNicholas Burns
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us