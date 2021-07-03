Elsa Downgraded to Tropical Storm While Moving Toward Hispaniola, Florida Remains in Cone of Concern

Elsa has been downgraded to a powerful tropical storm while moving rapidly toward Hispaniola on Saturday and keeping South Florida and much of the southeast United States in the cone of concern.

The 11 a.m. advisory has the storm with winds of 70 miles per hour while sitting about 40 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 29 miles per hour.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the southern coastline of the Dominican Republic and Haiti as well as Jamaica. A hurricane watch is in effect for provinces in Cuba including Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the coast in both the Dominican Republic and Haiti as well as Cuba including Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba along with Jamaica.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands along with parts of Cuba including Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, CinemaScope, and Matanzas.

Elsa is expected to decrease in forward speed over the weekend, hitting Hispaniola over the weekend before crossing over Jamaica and Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, the storm is forecast to have impacts on South Florida, but it is not known to what extent.

Most of South Florida remained in the cone of concern. Some models showed the system heading into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

No watches or warnings have been issued for South Florida.

The long-term track has the storm potentially heading to Florida by early Tuesday. South Florida could see anywhere between two and six inches of rain when Elsa makes impact.

The best-case scenario would be the storm missing South Florida far south or far east. If the storm approaches Key West, that would bring high impact weather to the Keys and disruptive, tropical bands of wind and rain to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside.

Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it blew off roofs, snapped trees and destroyed crops in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports.

In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people about the hurricane and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.

“The whole country is threatened by this hurricane,” the Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “Make every effort to escape before it’s too late.”

Haiti is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation.

People were still buying water and food as the storm approached, with many wary about its immediate and long-term impact in a country struggling with an increase in gang violence and deep political unrest.

“I'm protecting myself the best that I can. Civil protection is not going to do that for me,” said Darlene Jean-Pierre, 35, as she bought six jugs of water along with vegetables and fruit. “I have other worries about the street. I have to worry about gangs fighting. In addition to this, we have a hurricane. I don't know what kind of catastrophe this is going to cause."

“Anticipating is the key word,” said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, adding that vaccination efforts would continue. “Let’s take care of lives and property.”

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, authorities opened more than 2,400 shelters as forecasters warned of heavy rains starting Saturday before dawn.

The storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from recent massive volcanic eruptions.

“That level of sustained wind can blow down a lot of buildings and cause a lot of damage,” said St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. “I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly. This is not the time to play the fool.”

Authorities in Barbados said they received calls about families trapped in their homes, collapsed houses and power and water outages, but no reports of serious injuries or deaths. Wilfred Abrahams, minister of home affairs, information and public affairs, urged people to open their homes to those in need.

“We are getting a lot of reports of damage,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials in St. Lucia said that 90% of power customers were without electricity at the height of the storm. Landslides, flooding and damaged homes also were reported.

The storm was forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain with maximum totals of 15 inches (38 centimeters) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands. The rain could unleash isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.