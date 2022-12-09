Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes' Son X — Including His Twitter Office Badge

Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man.

The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

Musk tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco."

In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared a photo of X's access card to his new office, writing, "And with his Twitter badge."

Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl, 12 months, with Grimes. The tech mogul and the "Player of Games" singer welcomed their younger child via surrogacy in December.

In April, Grimes spoke out about her family's dynamic. "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," the 34-year-old told Vanity Fair. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. X is out there. His situation is like that."

In addition to X and Y, Musk is dad to twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, 16, with his first wife Justine Wilson. Musk and Justine's firstborn Nevada passed away at 10 weeks in 2002.

He also weighed in earlier this year when a report surfaced saying he welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, in November 2021.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he tweeted in July following the report. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

In October, Musk got candid about his growing family, telling the Financial Times he's "pretty sure there are no other babies looming."

However, Musk referred to himself as an "autumn chicken" and shared that he may end up having more children in the future as long as he can be a good father to them.

In addition to the role of father, Musk took on another new title when he officially bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, vowing that he wouldn't let Twitter become a "free-for-all hellscape."

That same day he tweeted, "the bird is freed."

