Huge Elizabeth fire sends smoke to Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters doggedly battled a four-alarm fire that engulfed a New Jersey building early Friday.

The fire at Trumbull Street in Elizabeth, just southeast of Newark Liberty International Airport, broke out around 5:30 a.m. It was still raging hours later.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, capturing angry orange flames towering on the roof. Black smoke could be seen billowing toward Staten Island.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

