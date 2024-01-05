Huge Elizabeth fire sends smoke to Manhattan

Firefighters doggedly battled a four-alarm fire that engulfed a New Jersey building early Friday.

The fire at Trumbull Street in Elizabeth, just southeast of Newark Liberty International Airport, broke out around 5:30 a.m. It was still raging hours later.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, capturing angry orange flames towering on the roof. Black smoke could be seen billowing toward Staten Island.

Due to emergency personnel operating at a four alarm fire in Elizabeth, NJ, residents in Staten Island may see or smell smoke. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/fCMmaLTzmK pic.twitter.com/gUMSXUHZf5 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 5, 2024

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.