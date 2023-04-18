Elevated Fire Danger May Stick Around for Jersey Shore After Red Flag Warnings

Even though most of us had never heard of "red flag warnings" before this month, much of the region is now very familiar with the term — and the danger that can come along with them.

A week removed from a rash of brush and wildfires that burned thousands of acres in New Jersey, more red flag warnings were issued for Tuesday night for Ocean and Monmouth counties along the Jersey Shore, as well as seven other Southern Jersey counties (Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem). The warnings come as a result of humidity levels once again having dropped, leaving relatively dry air with warm temperatures and strong winds.

All that together combines for a higher risk for brush fires, which when fueled by the strong winds, can spread quickly.

The red flag warnings expired Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean the threat for fires is going away any time soon.

Conditions will be less breezy Wednesday, but still very dry, so the fire danger may still be elevated in the area along the Shore. A red flag warning could be issued in the morning, depending on conditions. Gusty winds continue from the west, 15-20 MPH at times.

Aside from the brush fire threat, it appears to be a quiet day with temperatures near normal in the low to mid 60s. But that will change by the end of the work week.

A rush of warm air moves in and temperatures will peak around 80 by Friday, creating a summer feel going into the weekend (and making for another nice couple of very early season beach days). Temperatures stay higher than normal Saturday, keeping warm in the mid 70s before showers move in at night.

A weekend cold front will eventually bring temperatures back to normal next week, but not before driving a batch of showers – and possible storms – through the area Sunday.