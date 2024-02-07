elephants

Sweet video shows African elephant running and splashing in California's rain

Nipho, a 12-year-old male African elephant, was enjoying the rain at the San Diego Zoo

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most San Diegans may be saying "rain, rain, go away," at least one resident thinks it's the perfect time to play.

Nipho, a 12-year-old male African elephant who lives at the San Diego Zoo, couldn't have been happier with the inches of precipitation received from an atmospheric river-fueled storm system dumping rain across California. Sweet video shared by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance showed a playful Nipho trumpeting, running and splashing through puddles at the Zoo's Elephant Odyssey this week.

Nipho isn't the only elephant to enjoy the showers. Video shared on Jan. 22, the day of a powerful storm system that caused severe damage across parts of San Diego County, showed two baby pachaderms wrestling in mud puddles.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Not all elephants love the rain, though, and it tends to depend -- similarly to humans -- on personality. Some will retreat to their shelters during the rain.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/san-diego-weather-winter-storm-continues-to-bring-heavy-rain-snow/3428179/

African elephants are endangered due to poaching threats and habitat loss, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said. The Zoo collaborates with partners in Africa to rehabilitate, raise and rewild orphaned elephants.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

decision 2024 3 hours ago

Marianne Williamson drops long-shot 2024 presidential bid

California 4 hours ago

CDC to investigate gastrointestinal illness outbreak onboard luxury cruise ship Queen Victoria

Nipho, a 12-year-old African male elephant at the San Diego Zoo celebrates recent rains.

This article tagged under:

elephants
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us